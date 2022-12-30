HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,277 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

