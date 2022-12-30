HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.