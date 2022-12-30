HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

HSY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $190.93 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

