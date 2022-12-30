HB Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

