HB Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $92.25 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

