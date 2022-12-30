HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 2,437.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.