HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.