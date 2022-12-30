HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 393,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 73,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE GM opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

