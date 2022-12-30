HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

