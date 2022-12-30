HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

SLV stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

