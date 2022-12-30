HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

