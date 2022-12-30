HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

