HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

