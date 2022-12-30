HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

