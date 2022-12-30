HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

