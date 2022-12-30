HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 256,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.