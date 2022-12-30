Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey Sells 1,000 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
