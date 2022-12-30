Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $23,890.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,520.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of HSON opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

