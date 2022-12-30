Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

