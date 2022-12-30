Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

