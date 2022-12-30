HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.25. HUYA shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 19,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.