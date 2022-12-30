i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.05, but opened at 2.98. i-80 Gold shares last traded at 2.97, with a volume of 25,861 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

