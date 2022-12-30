Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.