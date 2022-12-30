Insider Buying: Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Purchases 277,778 Shares of Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Rating) insider Paul Young purchased 277,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,944.47 ($21,584.10).

Paul Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Paul Young purchased 1,500,000 shares of Byron Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$202,500.00 ($136,824.32).

Byron Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11.

Byron Energy Company Profile

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. Byron Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

