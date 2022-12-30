Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,245.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,668,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,338,446.86.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,630.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,648.73.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.13. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

