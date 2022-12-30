Insider Buying: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Purchases 566,037 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Guy Perkins purchased 566,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.96 ($20,270.24).

My Foodie Box Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About My Foodie Box

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. It operates a subscription-based e-commerce platform where customers can buy meal kits, which are then delivered to the doorstep of Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

