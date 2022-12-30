Insider Buying: The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,385.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Lemuel Amen purchased 28,189 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,519.75.

On Monday, December 12th, Lemuel Amen bought 1,750 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,965.00.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.