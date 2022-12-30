Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

