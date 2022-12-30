International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.0 %

IFF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.