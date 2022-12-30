InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

