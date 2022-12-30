Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 397,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 308,154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.