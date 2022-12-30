Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

