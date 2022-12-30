Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 156,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

