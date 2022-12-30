Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,955,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,332,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $82.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45.

