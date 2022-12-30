iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IBB stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

