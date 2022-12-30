iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Gap Down to $33.73

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $33.00. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 706 shares traded.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

