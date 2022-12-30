iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $47.66 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

