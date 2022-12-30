iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFV stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

