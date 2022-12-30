iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,881 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 391.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

