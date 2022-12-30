iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

