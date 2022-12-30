iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.