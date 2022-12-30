iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

