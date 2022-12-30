iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
OEF stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
