Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

