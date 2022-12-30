Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 12.49, but opened at 12.09. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 12.02, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% in the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

