John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

