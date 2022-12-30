Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

