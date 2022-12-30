Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.56 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

