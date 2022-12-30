Joule Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.