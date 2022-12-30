JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,986,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,179,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

